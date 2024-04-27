Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the construction company on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Comfort Systems USA has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Comfort Systems USA has a payout ratio of 7.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $12.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 3.0 %

FIX stock traded down $9.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $302.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,811. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Comfort Systems USA has a 12 month low of $133.24 and a 12 month high of $335.25.

Insider Activity at Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total transaction of $3,951,231.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,142,542.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

