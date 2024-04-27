Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 141 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period.

VB traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.56. 395,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,686. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

