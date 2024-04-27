Palmetto Real Estate Trust (PTTTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on May 15th

Palmetto Real Estate Trust (OTC:PTTTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.
Palmetto Real Estate Trust Price Performance
PTTTS remained flat at $7.50 during trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.34. Palmetto Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $8.00.
Palmetto Real Estate Trust Company Profile
