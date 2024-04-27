OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $405.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.99 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. OSI Systems updated its FY24 guidance to above $8.07 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.070- EPS.

OSI Systems Price Performance

OSIS opened at $134.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.80. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $102.02 and a 1 year high of $144.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on OSIS. Roth Mkm raised their price target on OSI Systems from $169.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $1,953,150.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 63,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,218,334.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total value of $2,582,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,502,882.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $1,953,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 63,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,218,334.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $6,503,650 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.