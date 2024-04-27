Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.80 to $1.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.87. Hilton Worldwide also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.890-7.030 EPS.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $202.12 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $134.43 and a fifty-two week high of $215.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.82. The firm has a market cap of $50.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.04%.

HLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.06.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

