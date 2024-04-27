Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 715 Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,385,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.22. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $44.18 and a 52-week high of $47.38.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1504 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

