Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Anhui Conch Cement Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:AHCHY opened at $11.10 on Friday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.19.
Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile
