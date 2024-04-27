Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the aerospace company on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th.

Moog Stock Performance

NYSE:MOG.B opened at $155.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 1.16. Moog has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $930.30 million during the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 12.62%.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

