2,026 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CF. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.47.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.08 and a one year high of $87.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In other news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.