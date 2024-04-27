GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $165,000 in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $82.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.07. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $70.91 and a 52 week high of $85.89.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

