Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COKE. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,525,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Stock Performance

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $822.44 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $563.38 and a 12-month high of $961.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $832.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $804.17.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

