iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,110,198 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 497% from the previous session’s volume of 185,856 shares.The stock last traded at $27.58 and had previously closed at $27.66.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $692.72 million, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average is $26.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 194,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 75,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 20,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

