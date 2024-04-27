Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) PT Raised to $280.00 at Evercore ISI

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $248.17.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $273.90 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $274.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.84%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total transaction of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 48,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.23, for a total value of $11,224,604.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,147,842.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,090 shares of company stock valued at $21,201,877. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tractor Supply

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the first quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

