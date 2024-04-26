Cross Staff Investments Inc Sells 624 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cross Staff Investments Inc lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Cross Staff Investments Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Cross Staff Investments Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Rebalance LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,609,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,958,000 after purchasing an additional 25,598 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 3,015,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,884,000 after buying an additional 30,118 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,393,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,234,000 after acquiring an additional 237,905 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 2,185,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,932,000 after acquiring an additional 45,230 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,898,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,627,000 after purchasing an additional 102,906 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $59.24. 446,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,491. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $61.18.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

