Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.230-6.530 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of Otter Tail stock traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.79. 81,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,227. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.56. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $68.96 and a 12-month high of $99.49.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. Otter Tail had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $314.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otter Tail will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

Otter Tail Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.468 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

