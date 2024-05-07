Creditcoin Price Hits $0.72 on Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $242.64 million and $48.56 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001138 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002267 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000031 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 34.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 337,092,249 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Biswap (BSW) token is used for governance of the Biswap platform, allowing holders to vote on proposals and earn a share of revenue. It is also used for LP token farming, staking, and transaction fee discounts on Biswap’s DEX.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.