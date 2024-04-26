HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Posts Earnings Results

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The business had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.700-21.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $19.70-21.20 EPS.
HCA Healthcare Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of HCA stock traded down $7.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $306.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $215.96 and a 1-year high of $335.83. The company has a market capitalization of $81.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.45.
HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.91%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $1,305,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,138,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $289,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,840 shares of company stock worth $4,588,869 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
HCA Healthcare Company Profile
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HCA Healthcare
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.