MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,000. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 3.0% of MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 36.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 23,181 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 107,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,810,921. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $48.22 and a 52 week high of $62.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

