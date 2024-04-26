Short Interest in Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Increases By 250.0%

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Sappi Stock Performance

Shares of Sappi stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. Sappi has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Sappi had a positive return on equity of 4.72% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sappi will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Sappi

Sappi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of materials made from woodfiber-based renewable resources in Europe, North America, and South Africa. The company manufacture and sells dissolving pulp, and wood and paper pulp; graphic papers, coated and uncoated papers, and casting and release papers; and packaging and specialty papers, including packaging and specialty papers, including flexible packaging papers, label papers, functional paper packaging products, containerboards, paperboards, silicone base papers, and dye sublimation papers.

