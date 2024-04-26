Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Purchases 2,285 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:APD traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $236.54. The company had a trading volume of 682,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,375. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.16.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $276.36.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

