Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 993 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA trimmed its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,469 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 2.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $39,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in Stryker by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 16,366 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,901,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 31,963 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,572,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in Stryker by 446.8% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 5,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Stryker by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.67.

Stryker Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $337.46. 521,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,277,315. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $349.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.40. The firm has a market cap of $128.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total value of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock worth $72,845,768. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

