Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 72 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,038,852,000 after buying an additional 1,566,107 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $5.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $511.73. 2,544,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,825,908. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $513.89 and its 200-day moving average is $480.81. The stock has a market cap of $438.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $405.54 and a 52 week high of $527.16.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Alphabet Changes the Narrative with Its First-Ever Dividend
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.