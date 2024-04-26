The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Trimmed by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $15,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $521,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 28,904 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,358 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD stock traded up $2.40 on Friday, reaching $334.38. 1,069,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,337,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $365.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.40. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $417.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.96.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

