Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Increases Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $12,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 200.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 35.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 7,300.0% in the third quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Stock Performance

Shares of ASML traded up $23.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $924.80. 561,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,538. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $955.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $802.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Redburn Atlantic raised ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

