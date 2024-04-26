Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Acquires 359 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down previously from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock traded down $1.62 on Friday, reaching $210.92. The stock had a trading volume of 621,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,413. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.73 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $75.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.93.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.84% and a return on equity of 12.45%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.