Benchmark Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Integer (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.74% from the company’s previous close.

ITGR has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

NYSE ITGR traded down $2.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.57. 276,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,560. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.91 and its 200-day moving average is $99.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.80. Integer has a 12-month low of $69.40 and a 12-month high of $123.99.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integer will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

