Bailard Inc. Decreases Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,865,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in Humana by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Humana by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 64,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,563,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.74.

Insider Activity

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Humana Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:HUM traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $309.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,149. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $299.23 and a one year high of $541.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.56 and its 200-day moving average is $395.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

