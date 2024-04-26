Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Simmons First National from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of SFNC stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 127,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,146. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $13.36 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.35 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Simmons First National will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth $81,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 250,150.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simmons First National by 1,314.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the third quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

