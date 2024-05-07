Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (TMIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.02 on May 31st

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited (LON:TMIP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, April 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Taylor Maritime Investments Trading Up 2.4 %

LON:TMIP opened at GBX 84.98 ($1.07) on Tuesday. Taylor Maritime Investments has a 1-year low of GBX 63 ($0.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 92.03 ($1.16). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 76.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 70.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Taylor Maritime Investments

In other news, insider Charles Goodson Maltby acquired 17,725 shares of Taylor Maritime Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £12,584.75 ($15,809.99). 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Maritime Investments Company Profile

Taylor Maritime Investments Limited, an investment company, engages in the acquisition, management, and operation of dry bulk ships. It also operates a fleet of Geared Handysize, Supramaxm and Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the United Kingdom.

