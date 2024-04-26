Disciplined Equity Management Inc. Invests $198,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total value of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 251,339 shares of company stock valued at $36,377,482. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.86.

Alphabet stock traded up $15.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.11. The company had a trading volume of 28,115,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,267,170. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.42 and a 12-month high of $176.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

