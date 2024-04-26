Eley Financial Management Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Eley Financial Management Inc cut its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the period. Eley Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.21. 1,652,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,246,063. The stock has a market cap of $378.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $253.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.20 and a fifty-two week high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

