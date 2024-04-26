Acuitas Investments LLC Has $864,000 Holdings in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK)

Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) by 36.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 822,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 221,932 shares during the quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC’s holdings in Fuel Tech were worth $864,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,859,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 120,527 shares in the last quarter. 20.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTEK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of Fuel Tech stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.24. 91,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,173. Fuel Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a market cap of $37.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.02 and a beta of 4.34.

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Fuel Tech, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

