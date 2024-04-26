Bailard Inc. Acquires 8,266 Shares of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:TSME)

Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:TSME – Free Report) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned about 0.85% of Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period.

Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF Stock Performance

TSME stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $32.58. 13,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,123. Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $25.37 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.49. The stock has a market cap of $156.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF Profile

The Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF (TSME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in stocks of global mid- and small-cap companies screened for long-term sustainable business models and ESG commitment.

