Brokers Offer Predictions for Champion Iron Limited’s Q4 2025 Earnings (TSE:CIA)

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Champion Iron in a report released on Thursday, April 25th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Champion Iron’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st.

CIA traded up C$0.13 on Friday, hitting C$6.30. The company had a trading volume of 94,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,456. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.59. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of C$4.57 and a 12-month high of C$7.77. The company has a market cap of C$3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. Champion Iron had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of C$506.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$468.60 million.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.

