PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research note issued on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.87 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.78. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for PennyMac Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $10.41 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ FY2024 earnings at $10.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.70 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

PFSI stock opened at $86.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.67. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $94.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average of $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.14. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $305.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.87 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 283.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,313,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,617,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total value of $1,307,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,591,256.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Derek Stark sold 5,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $470,007.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.18, for a total transaction of $1,307,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 270,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,591,256.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,666,108 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

