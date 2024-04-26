Iradimed (IRMD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Iradimed has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.520-1.620 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.330-0.350 EPS.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.45 million during the quarter. Iradimed had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 26.22%. On average, analysts expect Iradimed to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IRMD traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $41.76. 7,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,167. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01. The company has a market cap of $528.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.82. Iradimed has a 12 month low of $36.12 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

IRMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a report on Monday. Singular Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Iradimed in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Iradimed in a research report on Monday.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices and related accessories, and disposables and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system; and 3600 FMD1 with RALU ferromagnetic detection device.

