QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Short Interest Down 41.7% in April

QNB Corp. (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

QNB Stock Performance

QNBC remained flat at $23.60 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 963. QNB has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $86.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30.

QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. QNB had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 10.12%.

QNB Dividend Announcement

QNB Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. QNB’s payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking products, and retail brokerage services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

