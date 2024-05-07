Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $330,000 Holdings in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:INQQ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owned 5.71% of India Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in India Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000.

India Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:INQQ opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.70. The company has a market cap of $36.88 million, a P/E ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.64. India Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $14.88.

About India Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The India Internet & Ecommerce ETF (INQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the INQQ The India Internet & Ecommerce index. The fund tracks an index of companies centered around the internet and e-commerce technology in India. Securities are selected and weighted by market-cap. INQQ was launched on Apr 6, 2022 and is managed by India.

