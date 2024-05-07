Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $411,000 Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Workday were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 39.2% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Workday from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.61.

Workday Stock Up 0.0 %

Workday stock opened at $250.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.53, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.33. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $266.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.79.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,404,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.52, for a total transaction of $1,352,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,404,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total transaction of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569 in the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

