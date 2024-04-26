Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,906 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 332.1% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

FIS opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.77. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $74.75.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.01). Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.30% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -12.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.59.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FIS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.37 per share, with a total value of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.