Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Decreased by Atb Cap Markets

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Halliburton in a report released on Tuesday, April 23rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $3.41 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

NYSE HAL traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.59. 509,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,059,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.41. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.00. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $43.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 443.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

