Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Buys New Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 40,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,545 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5,885.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

NYSE VSCO opened at $17.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.54. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $31.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.07.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

