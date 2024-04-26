Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. Texas Instruments updated its Q2 guidance to $1.05-1.25 EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.050-1.250 EPS.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $177.61. 560,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,646,122. The firm has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.08. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.