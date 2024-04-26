Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Buys 15,058 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 203.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,453 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 26,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,762 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 281,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after purchasing an additional 73,022 shares during the period. Crown Oak Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,142,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 56,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 41,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $472,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 9,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $1,037,763.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,551.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 373,052 shares of company stock worth $38,603,796. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $107.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.25 and a 12 month high of $108.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.97. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 37.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

