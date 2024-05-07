QUASA (QUA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,743.14

QUASA (QUA) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. One QUASA token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $207,811.50 and $3,743.14 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QUASA has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011627 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001570 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63,537.58 or 1.00468142 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00012976 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00008453 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000076 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About QUASA

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00172082 USD and is up 5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,744.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

