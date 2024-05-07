7,326 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,086,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $643,015,000 after buying an additional 712,048 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,455,063 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $486,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,628,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $459,148,000 after acquiring an additional 921,537 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Williams Companies by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $321,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 7,018,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $244,467,000 after purchasing an additional 473,712 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Williams Companies Price Performance

WMB stock opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.03. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

