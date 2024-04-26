Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stake Increased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,673,237.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 3,762 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.48, for a total transaction of $1,077,737.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,673,237.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TT shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $309.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.83.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:TT traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.84. 31,663 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $306.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $291.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.55.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.23%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

