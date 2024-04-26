Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.08% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $6,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,744,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 131,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 90,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 342,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period.

NASDAQ QYLD traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.45. 698,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,793,428. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1723 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

