Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 3,815 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.36% of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF worth $7,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RWL. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,719. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $74.08 and a 52 week high of $93.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

