Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Matador Resources Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 24th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.30 per share.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $787.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $65.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 3.32. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $42.04 and a 12-month high of $71.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the third quarter worth about $297,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 41.9% in the third quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC boosted its position in Matador Resources by 12.4% in the third quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC now owns 6,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 530,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

